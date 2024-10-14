NAVI wins another important trophy: esports team wins IEM Rio 2024
Kyiv • UNN
NAVI won another important trophy: the esports team won IEM Rio 2024.
On October 13, in the final of the Counter-Strike 2 tournament, the Ukrainian esports organization Natus Vincere defeated the German team MOUZ 3-1 and won the title of champions. With this victory, the team also secured participation in one of the most prestigious tournaments next year - IEM Katowice 2025.
The IEM Rio final was held in the BO5 format - up to three wins. In the first two games, NAVI showed that they were very determined, winning with the scores of 13:11 and 13:2. On the third map, MOUZ managed to beat the opponent with a 7-round lead, but the next map was the final one - NAVI won with a score of 13:11. Two players of Born to Win also received the important award of the most valuable player: Justinas jL Leskavicius became the MVP according to ESL, and Mihai iM Ivan received a medal from the largest CS2 publication - HLTV.
This is the fourth trophy won at the highest level tournaments in a year, and the very first in the team's history to be won in Rio. Despite an extremely busy competition schedule, NAVI has proven time and time again that they are the number 1 team in the world. I am proud that our team glorifies the name of Ukraine with its high-profile victories! There are two more important tournaments ahead: BLAST World Final and Perfect World Shanghai Major, so it's too early to relax. In the meantime, we are celebrating our victory at the IEM Rio
Intel Extreme Masters is a significant tournament regularly held by the German ESL organizer. This time, it was held at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
16 teams competed for a prize pool of USD 250 000 and qualification for IEM Katowice 2025.
We would like to remind you that this year, NAVI has already become the champions of PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024, Esports World Cup and ESL Pro League Season 20.