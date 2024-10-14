NAVI wins another important trophy: esports team wins IEM Rio 2024

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

NAVI wins another important trophy: esports team wins IEM Rio 2024

NAVI won another important trophy: the esports team won IEM Rio 2024.

NAVI wins another important trophy: esports team wins IEM Rio 2024

On October 13, in the final of the Counter-Strike 2 tournament, the Ukrainian esports organization Natus Vincere defeated the German team MOUZ 3-1 and won the title of champions. With this victory, the team also secured participation in one of the most prestigious tournaments next year - IEM Katowice 2025.

The IEM Rio final was held in the BO5 format - up to three wins. In the first two games, NAVI showed that they were very determined, winning with the scores of 13:11 and 13:2. On the third map, MOUZ managed to beat the opponent with a 7-round lead, but the next map was the final one - NAVI won with a score of 13:11. Two players of Born to Win also received the important award of the most valuable player: Justinas jL Leskavicius became the MVP according to ESL, and Mihai iM Ivan received a medal from the largest CS2 publication - HLTV.

This is the fourth trophy won at the highest level tournaments in a year, and the very first in the team's history to be won in Rio. Despite an extremely busy competition schedule, NAVI has proven time and time again that they are the number 1 team in the world. I am proud that our team glorifies the name of Ukraine with its high-profile victories! There are two more important tournaments ahead: BLAST World Final and Perfect World Shanghai Major, so it's too early to relax. In the meantime, we are celebrating our victory at the IEM Rio

- said Maksym Krippa, owner of the esports organization NAVI.

Intel Extreme Masters is a significant tournament regularly held by the German ESL organizer. This time, it was held at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

16 teams competed for a prize pool of USD 250 000 and qualification for IEM Katowice 2025.

We would like to remind you that this year, NAVI has already become the champions of PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024, Esports World Cup and ESL Pro League Season 20.

