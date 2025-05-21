NATO warns of Russian cyber activity against companies helping Ukraine - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The UK, USA, France, Germany and other NATO members have warned of increased Russian cyber activity. Organizations providing support to Ukraine and other important sectors are under attack.
The United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany and a number of other NATO countries have issued a joint warning about the increase in Russian cyber activity targeting organizations that provide support to Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
This malicious campaign by Russian military intelligence poses a serious threat to targeted organizations, including those involved in delivering aid to Ukraine
According to the NCSC, the campaign also targets the defense, IT services, maritime shipping, airport, port and air traffic management sectors in many member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
The joint statement was released on Wednesday, May 21, by the United States, France, Germany and other allies, warning organizations of the growing threat and calling for immediate action to protect themselves.
We strongly encourage organizations to familiarize themselves with the threat remediation and mitigation recommendations contained in the guidance to protect their networks
