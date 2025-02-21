ukenru
NATO warns against “Minsk-3” and calls for enhanced security guarantees for Ukraine

NATO warns against “Minsk-3” and calls for enhanced security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25655 views

NATO's Senior Representative to Ukraine, Patrick Turner, has stated the need to prevent the signing of the Minsk-3 agreement. The Alliance has provided more than €50 billion in military aid to Ukraine and is calling on European allies to increase their support.

Ukraine's partners want to be sure that there can be no repeated Russian attack on Ukraine or an attack on NATO territory, so it is necessary to prevent the signing of Minsk-3, and for this we need effective security guarantees for Ukraine. This was stated by NATO Senior Representative to Ukraine Patrick Turner at the Kyiv Security Forum, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had called for more aid to improve Ukraine's position on the battlefield and "therefore at the negotiating table.

NATO Allies are collectively committed to a just and lasting peace, and that has been made very clear in a series of meetings in Brussels and elsewhere in recent days. Partners want to make sure that there can be no repeat of Russia's attack on Ukraine or an attack on NATO territory 

- Turner said.

He emphasized that, according to Rutte, "there should be no Minsk-3," but rather a lasting and durable peace.

And this is the message of the United States, European Allies, and this is the common message in recent days 

- Turner added.

In addition, NATO provided military assistance to Ukraine last year for a little over 50 billion euros, of which the lion's share came from Canada and Europe - 60%, and the United States - 40%.

He emphasized that the United States is calling on European allies to step up their efforts, in particular on security in Europe, defense spending to support Ukraine, security guarantees, and "fair burden sharing.

Security cannot be guaranteed by just one or two countries, but European allies must and can step forward and take on more burdens and more responsibility. We all want to see a secure and prosperous future for this great country and for the world as a whole 

- Turner summarized.

Recall

France and Estonia will host a meeting of European defense ministers on Monday to discuss how to increase support for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
brusselsBrussels
canadaCanada
franceFrance
united-statesUnited States
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

