NATO to officially appoint Rutte as new secretary general on Wednesday-mass media

NATO will officially appoint Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is leaving his post, as the next head of the Alliance on Wednesday after the ambassadors of all 32 member countries gave the green light to his appointment. About it with reference to diplomats writes AFP, reports UNN.

Details

Diplomats from several NATO countries said Rutte, who was strongly supported by the leading state of the United States, will replace the post of current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg when his term expires on October 1.

Rutte, 57, ended the race for leadership in the Western military alliance last week after the only contender, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, dropped out.

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte will take up a senior position in NATO after a 3-month vacation

The experienced Dutch leader, who will soon leave office in the Netherlands after almost 14 years of rule, will take over at an important moment.

The next head of NATO will have to deal with the ongoing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine and the potential return of Donald Trump to the US presidency after the November election.