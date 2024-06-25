NATO to officially appoint Rutte as new secretary general on Wednesday-mass media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91839 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104052 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120435 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189650 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233937 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143536 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369273 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181778 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149643 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197932 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91839 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86704 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104052 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100698 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120436 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1440 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4688 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11858 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17464 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NATO to officially appoint Rutte as new secretary general on Wednesday-mass media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22313 views

Mark Rutte, who is leaving his post as Prime Minister of the Netherlands, will be appointed next NATO secretary general on Wednesday after receiving approval from all 32 member states.

NATO to officially appoint Rutte as new secretary general on Wednesday-mass media

NATO will officially appoint Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is leaving his post, as the next head of the Alliance on Wednesday after the ambassadors of all 32 member countries gave the green light to his appointment. About it with reference to diplomats writes AFP, reports UNN.

Details

Diplomats from several NATO countries said Rutte, who was strongly supported by the leading state of the United States, will replace the post of current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg when his term expires on October 1.

Rutte, 57, ended the race for leadership in the Western military alliance last week after the only contender, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, dropped out.

Dutch Prime Minister Rutte will take up a senior position in NATO after a 3-month vacation21.06.24, 03:40 • 30971 view

The experienced Dutch leader, who will soon leave office in the Netherlands after almost 14 years of rule, will take over at an important moment.

The next head of NATO will have to deal with the ongoing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine and the potential return of Donald Trump to the US presidency after the November election.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Jens Stoltenberg
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31