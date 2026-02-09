$43.050.09
NATO prepares to launch military mission in Arctic in coming days - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

NATO plans to launch the Arctic Sentry military mission in the Arctic, specifically in Greenland, to strengthen its presence and reduce tensions between the US and European allies. The launch could take place this week during the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

NATO prepares to launch military mission in Arctic in coming days - Reuters

NATO plans to launch the Arctic Sentry military mission in the Arctic, particularly in Greenland, to strengthen the Alliance's presence in the region and reduce tensions between the US and European allies. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to three European diplomats, one military official, and another informed source, the launch of the Arctic Sentry mission could take place as early as this week during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Diplomats noted that the mission could include military exercises, enhanced surveillance, additional vessels, and aviation assets, including drones. However, officials said the mission would likely focus on more efficient use of existing NATO resources in the region rather than a significant increase in forces.

This is part of the Alliance's efforts to strengthen deterrence and defense in the region, especially against the backdrop of Russia's military activity and China's growing interest in the Arctic Ocean

- a NATO official told Reuters in an email.

According to him, the mission is expected to become operational soon.

The idea of Operation Arctic Sentry was proposed by several European countries amid escalating relations with the US, when President Donald Trump insisted on transferring Greenland under American control.

Greenland and the USA: Arctic dialogue continues without concrete results07.02.26, 21:09 • 4836 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Greenland
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
Brussels
China
United States