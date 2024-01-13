NATO does not rule out that the war in Ukraine will not end in 2025

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană has called for preparations for a long war in Ukraine, which is likely to end in 2025, UNN reports with reference to Digi24.

"My call is to prepare for a long war, it will continue. It will not happen in 2024, probably not even in 2025. We see nowhere the military capability to win a decisive victory in one way or another. We expect a protracted war with small offensives, counteroffensives, with gaining and losing territory," said Gioane.

According to him, "Ukrainians, with our support, managed to regain 50% of the territory originally occupied by the Russians.

"This is not a trifle. Under no circumstances do we see the conditions and will not be able to accept Russia returning to Romania's border. We need Ukraine to stand, Moldova to join Europe, Georgia to join the Euro-Atlantic community," said Ioane.

