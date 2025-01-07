NATO deploys a dozen ships to protect underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea

NATO will begin protecting critical facilities in the Baltic Sea at the end of the week with up to ten ships. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

NATO will send ships that are currently serving in the Baltic Sea, as well as ships that will be sent directly by NATO countries. There will be about ten of them in total, and they will remain at sea until April, - the publication notes.

The ships will be deployed near energy and data cables. They will mostly act as a deterrent. In international waters, NATO cannot, for example, block the passage of other countries' vessels, the statement said.

In addition, the Gulf of Finland will continue to be guarded, in particular, by Finnish and Estonian ships.

NATO decided to increase its presence in the Baltic Sea on December 30 at the request of Finland and Estonia.

One of the two power cables between Estonia and Finland has failed.

The Eagle S is suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 power transmission cable. This vessel is widely believed to be part of Russia's shadowy fleet of tankers that transport oil and gas in violation of international sanctions imposed because of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Subsequently, a trace of anchor dragging tens of kilometers long was discovered at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland.