Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50710 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147555 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127457 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135075 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134093 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171221 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110687 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164139 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104456 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

NATO deploys a dozen ships to protect underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea

NATO deploys a dozen ships to protect underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23636 views

NATO is deploying up to 10 ships to the Baltic Sea to protect critical underwater infrastructure. The operation will last until April and is being carried out at the request of Finland and Estonia.

NATO will begin protecting critical facilities in the Baltic Sea at the end of the week with up to ten ships. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

NATO will send ships that are currently serving in the Baltic Sea, as well as ships that will be sent directly by NATO countries. There will be about ten of them in total, and they will remain at sea until April,

- the publication notes.

The ships will be deployed near energy and data cables. They will mostly act as a deterrent. In international waters, NATO cannot, for example, block the passage of other countries' vessels, the statement said.

In addition, the Gulf of Finland will continue to be guarded, in particular, by Finnish and Estonian ships.

NATO decided to increase its presence in the Baltic Sea on December 30 at the request of Finland and Estonia.

Recall 

One of the two power cables between Estonia and Finland has failed.

The Eagle S is suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 power transmission cable. This vessel is widely believed to be part of Russia's shadowy fleet of tankers that transport oil and gas in violation of international sanctions imposed because of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Subsequently, a trace of anchor dragging tens of kilometers long was discovered at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
natoNATO
finlandFinland
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

