NATO and Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided aerial bombs – Ministry of Defense

The NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC), together with NATO's Allied Command Transformation (ACT), conducted another phase of testing for a technological solution to protect against guided aerial bombs. The tests took place at a training ground in France under difficult weather conditions and included a radar, artificial intelligence, and an interceptor drone that simulated hitting a hypothetical "enemy" target. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

The development is being carried out by companies from NATO member countries with the participation of Ukrainian defense sector experts and the support of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A radar with an advanced sensor system identified the target, after which an AI program calculated the trajectory for the interceptor drone, which then practiced hitting it.

The project started in March 2025 during the 15th NATO Innovation Challenge at JATEC. Among 40 teams, the jury selected three winners: French Alta Ares with AI detection algorithms, German Tytan Technologies with interception systems, and French ATREYD with swarms of container interceptor drones.

