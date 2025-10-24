NATO and Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided aerial bombs – Ministry of Defense

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
05:15 PM • 8200 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 11482 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 14016 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 19256 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 18143 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 34195 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 24017 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19415 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27577 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 71514 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
88%
736mm
Popular news
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 26711 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideoOctober 24, 09:56 AM • 38909 views
The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa region for the first time - OMAOctober 24, 11:04 AM • 14320 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 30251 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 29480 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 9082 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 34195 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 29492 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 30264 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 71514 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"02:55 PM • 8214 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 11997 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 26726 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 50589 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 33895 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating

NATO and Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided aerial bombs – Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

The joint NATO-Ukraine center conducted tests of an innovative solution against guided aerial bombs in France. The system includes radar, artificial intelligence, and an interceptor drone to hit targets.

NATO and Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided aerial bombs – Ministry of Defense

The NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC), together with NATO's Allied Command Transformation (ACT), conducted another phase of testing for a technological solution to protect against guided aerial bombs. The tests took place at a training ground in France under difficult weather conditions and included a radar, artificial intelligence, and an interceptor drone that simulated hitting a hypothetical "enemy" target. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

The development is being carried out by companies from NATO member countries with the participation of Ukrainian defense sector experts and the support of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A radar with an advanced sensor system identified the target, after which an AI program calculated the trajectory for the interceptor drone, which then practiced hitting it.

The project started in March 2025 during the 15th NATO Innovation Challenge at JATEC. Among 40 teams, the jury selected three winners: French Alta Ares with AI detection algorithms, German Tytan Technologies with interception systems, and French ATREYD with swarms of container interceptor drones.

Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert24.10.25, 17:29 • 19261 view

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
France
Ukraine
Kyiv