NATO and Russia will simultaneously conduct exercises in the Baltic Sea: experts warned of the threat of provocations

The North Atlantic Alliance and Russia will simultaneously conduct naval exercises in the Baltic Sea next week. Experts have warned of possible provocations by Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Next week, NATO countries will begin their traditional naval exercise "Baltops." These large-scale military exercises, in which the German Navy also participates, have been held annually in early June for more than 50 years - the statement reads.

It is noted that Vladimir Putin is also sending his fleet to exercises in the Baltic Sea. From Tuesday, 20 Russian warships set off for annual large-scale exercises - a month earlier than usual.

Security expert Moritz Brake warns: "The Russians are very aggressive. What is happening in the Baltic Sea always carries the risk of leading to a more serious escalation."

Although he does not believe that Russia will attack during the exercises, provocations are possible. In particular, NATO ships may be prohibited from continuing their journey, and Russian aircraft may fly over NATO ships.

It's about checking vigilance: how quickly will NATO react? - said Brake.

Naval expert Johannes Peters: "We see that Russia is trying to increase its threat potential, especially in the Baltic Sea."

According to him, the Russian fleet also uses the maneuver to reconnoiter and observe the opposite side.

Russia is introducing its own units into the region for this purpose, which is also legal - Peters noted.

The fact that Putin introduced this maneuver is not surprising. Peters added: "For years, Russia has claimed that NATO is expanding." With these exercises, Russia is also demonstrating its strength.

Brake said: "In recent years, Russia has behaved more and more aggressively. The German fleet is extremely vigilant. We must not allow Russia to intimidate us."

