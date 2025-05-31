NATO and Russia will simultaneously conduct exercises in the Baltic Sea: experts warned of the threat of provocations

$41.530.00
The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum
01:12 PM • 7188 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

12:42 PM • 18527 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 29022 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 69256 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 114457 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 112549 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 103778 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 178196 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 147336 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 64279 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Russian attack on Kherson: a 66-year-old man died

May 31, 04:44 AM • 26783 views

Social protection of conscripts: what the government's draft law envisages

May 31, 05:13 AM • 5194 views

Two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strike: details

May 31, 05:22 AM • 10714 views

Sabotage and terrorist attacks: more than 600 people detained, about 25% of them are minors

May 31, 08:17 AM • 13290 views

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

May 31, 08:41 AM • 16536 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 104904 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 125793 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 135348 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 178196 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 147336 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Lindsey Graham

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 51068 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 86209 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 73716 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 147578 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 138115 views
Truth Social

The Guardian

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

Kh-59

NATO and Russia will simultaneously conduct exercises in the Baltic Sea: experts warned of the threat of provocations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Next week, NATO and Russia will conduct naval exercises in the Baltic Sea. Experts warn of possible provocations by Russia during the exercises.

NATO and Russia will simultaneously conduct exercises in the Baltic Sea: experts warned of the threat of provocations

The North Atlantic Alliance and Russia will simultaneously conduct naval exercises in the Baltic Sea next week. Experts have warned of possible provocations by Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Next week, NATO countries will begin their traditional naval exercise "Baltops." These large-scale military exercises, in which the German Navy also participates, have been held annually in early June for more than 50 years 

- the statement reads.

It is noted that Vladimir Putin is also sending his fleet to exercises in the Baltic Sea. From Tuesday, 20 Russian warships set off for annual large-scale exercises - a month earlier than usual.

Security expert Moritz Brake warns: "The Russians are very aggressive. What is happening in the Baltic Sea always carries the risk of leading to a more serious escalation."

Although he does not believe that Russia will attack during the exercises, provocations are possible. In particular, NATO ships may be prohibited from continuing their journey, and Russian aircraft may fly over NATO ships.

It's about checking vigilance: how quickly will NATO react? 

- said Brake.

Naval expert Johannes Peters: "We see that Russia is trying to increase its threat potential, especially in the Baltic Sea."

According to him, the Russian fleet also uses the maneuver to reconnoiter and observe the opposite side.

Russia is introducing its own units into the region for this purpose, which is also legal 

- Peters noted.

The fact that Putin introduced this maneuver is not surprising. Peters added: "For years, Russia has claimed that NATO is expanding." With these exercises, Russia is also demonstrating its strength.

Brake said: "In recent years, Russia has behaved more and more aggressively. The German fleet is extremely vigilant. We must not allow Russia to intimidate us."

Sweden is preparing enhanced surveillance of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea31.05.25, 13:55 • 2000 views

Addition

The United States is strengthening its military presence in Northern Europe due to the threat from Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
