National Police operatives block 11 corruption schemes since the beginning of the year

National Police operatives block 11 corruption schemes since the beginning of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21352 views

Since the beginning of the year, the National Police of Ukraine has uncovered 11 corruption schemes, arresting 28 people for bribes totaling UAH 4.4 million. Corruption crimes range from military service evasion to issuing illegal permits.

In January, the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police exposed 28 people involved in corruption schemes, and the amount of documented bribes reached UAH 4.4 million. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is specified that the detentions took place in Odesa, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Lviv, Poltava regions and Kyiv.

The amount of illegal benefit for "resolving issues" ranged from $500 to $20,000: evading military service, issuing permits, etc

- the statement said.

According to Andriy Rubel, Head of the Strategic Investigations Department, since the beginning of the year, the unit's operatives, together with police investigators and prosecutors, have exposed 28 people involved in corruption schemes, and the amount of documented bribes reached UAH 4.4 million.

In particular, in Odesa region, a local businessman was detained for extorting $1,000 from a military man. In exchange for this amount, he promised to facilitate the unimpeded registration of his cancer-stricken mother as a disabled person.

In Poltava region, a group of people who embezzled from the budget during the repair of a hospital shelter were exposed. They received kickbacks worth UAH 1,200,000. One of the suspects even bought a car.

In 2023, the SBI notified 10 MPs of suspicion22.01.24, 13:56 • 20939 views

Three suspects were exposed in Kyiv. One of them, an official of a municipal enterprise of the Kyiv City State Administration, took money for the return of seized property and permits for the placement of mobile trade facilities. In total, he received almost UAH 170,000. In addition, it turned out that the head of a structural unit of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv took $500 for issuing one positive conclusion based on the results of a veterinary and sanitary examination of food raw materials and food products.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the heads of a charitable and public organization were detained for promising to remove people from military registration in exchange for $10,000. The head of a higher education institution was also detained for taking money from students in exchange for passing tests and exams.

Supply of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces: law enforcement detains Roman Hrynkevych22.01.24, 10:36 • 21192 views

The head of a municipal enterprise of the city council was detained in Kharkiv region. He received bribes from entrepreneurs for permission to dispose of hazardous household and industrial waste at the landfill.

In Lviv region, law enforcement officers detained a citizen who helped men with military service to leave the territory of Ukraine for 2,000 dollars.

In Ternopil region, law enforcement officers caught a forestry official on a bribe of 45,000 hryvnias. In return, he released timber without accounting.

National Police opens 4 criminal proceedings over wiretapping of Bihus.Info team22.01.24, 12:02 • 22271 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies

