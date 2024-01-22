ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Supply of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces: law enforcement detains Roman Hrynkevych

Supply of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces: law enforcement detains Roman Hrynkevych

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21193 views

Roman Hrynkevych, who is suspected of supplying low-quality clothing to the Ukrainian Armed Forces worth 1 billion hryvnias, was detained while trying to cross the border.

The fifth member of a criminal organization that supplied low-quality clothing worth UAH 1 billion to the Armed Forces was detained while trying to cross the border. This was stated by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a briefing, according to UNN

As UNN became known from sources, the speech is about Roman Hrynkevich.

Details

As noted, detained him in Odessa on January 22, 2023 at 6:50 am when trying to leave the country.

According to the investigation, the suspect left for Odessa tentatively on January 17 and since then was preparing to cross the state border and leave the country. As reported by UNN, on January 19, at the request of prosecutors, the court authorized his detention.

Now it is decided on the selection of a measure of restraint for the detainee. The other four suspects are in custody.

We will remind

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevich Roman Hrynkevich was declared wanted. He is a suspect in the case of deals with clothing for the AFU for 1 billion UAH.

On January 17, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNN that law enforcers establish the whereabouts of Roman Hrynkevich for the election of a preventive measure.

January 17, the GBR reported on suspicion of Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers of the Ministry of defense, and members of a criminal organization, in the case of transactions with clothing for the AFU for 1 billion UAH. We are talking, in particular, about Igor Hrynkevich and his son Roman.

Igor Hrynkevich has the status of a suspect and in another case - about an attempt to bribe. December 29, 2023, the GBI officers detained the Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the Main Investigation Department of the GBI. 500 thousand dollars was offered for assistance in the return of property seized from companies controlled by him during the investigation of criminal proceedings. He is now in custody.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

