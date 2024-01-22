National Police opens 4 criminal proceedings over wiretapping of Bihus.Info team

The National Police of Ukraine has already opened four criminal proceedings regarding the illegal wiretapping and video recording of members of the Bihus.Info journalism project. This was announced by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

One proceeding is with the Security Service, the second proceeding is not even one, but four representatives of Bihus.Info contacted us. We registered 4 proceedings under Article 182 "Violation of privacy". In fact, they were registered on the weekend - Friday and Saturday. A number of investigative actions are planned. You know that the Security Service has already conducted certain investigative actions. We will also coordinate our actions and move forward - Ivan Vyhivskyi said.

Recall

The Narodna Pravda YouTube channel posted a video showing members of the Bihus.Info team allegedly using illegal substances.

The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, reacted to the video, saying that the cameramen were not journalists, but cameramen, and assured that such actions would result in tough personnel changes.

Subsequently, the SBU began to establish the circumstances of the illegal wiretapping and filming and searched the complex where the Bihus.Info team members were being surveilled, seizing hard drives and video recordings.

