In 2023, the SBI notified 10 MPs of suspicion

In 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation served notices of suspicion to ten members of the Ukrainian Parliament. This was announced by SBI Director Oleksiy Sukhachov during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent .

As for MPs, in 2023, 10 MPs were notified of suspicion. Indictments were sent to court against two of them - said Oleksiy Sukhachev.

According to Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, these are only the proceedings that are in the State Bureau of Investigation. In addition, some of the proceedings are in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

There are quite a few projects, dozens of them - the Prosecutor General informed.

Recall

On October 11, the SAPO and the NABU served in absentia a notice of suspicion to the current MP Yaroslav Dubnevych of Ukraine of misappropriation of natural gas worth over UAH 2.1 billion.

On October 25, MP Robert Horvat was served with a notice of suspicion of seizing land plots of more than 320 hectares, which caused the state losses of more than UAH 123 million.

On November 21, MP Serhiy Labaziuk was notified of suspicion of bribing the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure.

