NASA launches first rocket to the Moon in decades

Today, for the first time since 1972, NASA has successfully launched a lander to the Moon. This was reported by NASA and CNN, writes UNN.

We're off to the races! The first American commercial robotic launch to the Moon will deliver scientific instruments to study its surface, an important part of preparing for future missions - says NASA's report in X.

Details

The Vulcan Centaur rocket, a model that has never flown before, was successfully launched today.

If all goes according to plan, the Peregrine lander could land on the moon on February 23.

Of the 20 payloads that Peregrine will deliver to the Moon, five are NASA scientific instruments. The other 15 come from a variety of customers.

Some are additional scientific payloads from countries such as Mexico, while others include robotics experiments from a private British company and trinkets or souvenirs created by the German shipping company DHL.

There are also human remains on board the lander from two commercial space funeral companies, Elysium Space and Celestis. Services for transferring ashes to the Moon cost more than $10,000.

