What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
NASA launches first rocket to the Moon in decades

NASA launches first rocket to the Moon in decades

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57750 views

NASA's new Vulcan Centaur rocket launched the Peregrine lander to the moon, the first American lunar launch since 1972.

Today, for the first time since 1972, NASA has successfully launched a lander to the Moon. This was reported by NASA and CNN, writes UNN.

We're off to the races! The first American commercial robotic launch to the Moon will deliver scientific instruments to study its surface, an important part of preparing for future missions

Details

The Vulcan Centaur rocket, a model that has never flown before, was successfully launched today.

If all goes according to plan, the Peregrine lander could land on the moon on February 23.

Of the 20 payloads that Peregrine will deliver to the Moon, five are NASA scientific instruments. The other 15 come from a variety of customers.

Some are additional scientific payloads from countries such as Mexico, while others include robotics experiments from a private British company and trinkets or souvenirs created by the German shipping company DHL.

There are also human remains on board the lander from two commercial space funeral companies, Elysium Space and Celestis. Services for transferring ashes to the Moon cost more than $10,000.

