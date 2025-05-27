$41.570.06
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Napoleon's iconic hat to be auctioned in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Napoleon Bonaparte artifacts from a private collection will be exhibited at Sotheby's auction. Among the lots are a bicorne, a heraldic sword and personal relics of the emperor.

Napoleon's iconic hat to be auctioned in Paris

One of Napoleon Bonaparte's most famous bicornes will be put up for sale in Paris, estimated at 800,000 euros. This is reported by RobbReport, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, a batch of artifacts will be put up for auction at Sotheby's in Paris on June 25, which has already been called "one of the most significant offerings of Napoleonic items ever to appear on the market."

About 100 lots from the private collection of prominent French antiques collector Pierre-Jean Chalençon will appear at auction. These include imperial furniture, Old Master paintings and deeply personal relics that reflect the inner world of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Among the highlights is one of Napoleon's iconic bicorn hats. Unlike other French army officers who wore bicornes back to front, the general famously wore it "en bataille" - with the wings parallel to the shoulder. The hat is estimated at €800,000.

"This bicorne, made by Poupard, Napoleon's official hatter, was personally presented by the Emperor to General Mouton, one of his most trusted and bravest commanders," the statement said. "After General Mouton played a decisive role in the Battle of Essling in May 1809, Napoleon reportedly praised him with the words: "My Mouton is a lion."

Also, a heraldic sword and baton used during Napoleon's coronation ceremony at Notre Dame de Paris in 1804, estimated at €400,000, will reportedly be sold. As well as his personal gold and ebony seal for €250,000 and his worn stockings and portable camp bed.

Amateur archaeologists in Britain have unearthed a winged goddess near a Roman wall21.05.25, 19:01 • 3596 views

Napoleon has gained rock star status. As one of the most famous people in the world, his life and achievements continue to capture the imagination of many, including leading filmmakers 

- Marin de Senival, head of silver sales at Sotheby's Paris auction, told ARTnews.

She stressed that the collector who provided these artifacts was extremely passionate about the figure of Napoleon Bonaparte and his life.

Diamond of the season: Rare stone caused a stir at auction in Geneva and was sold for a record amount 14.05.25, 17:06 • 3552 views

Extremely passionate about Napoleon, Pierre-Jean Chalençon acquired his first exhibit at the age of 18, and over the next four decades assembled a vast collection spanning Napoleon's entire life. As a result, this is a very complete collection, and all the material comes to auction with verified documents that you can only dream of: Napoleon, Josephine, Maria-Louise, the imperial family, etc. Its appearance now, at a time when interest in Napoleon is feverish, provides a wonderful opportunity for collectors to acquire their own piece of French history

- added de Senival.
Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

CultureNews of the World
Paris
