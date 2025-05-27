Napoleon's iconic hat to be auctioned in Paris

One of Napoleon Bonaparte's most famous bicornes will be put up for sale in Paris, estimated at 800,000 euros. This is reported by RobbReport, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, a batch of artifacts will be put up for auction at Sotheby's in Paris on June 25, which has already been called "one of the most significant offerings of Napoleonic items ever to appear on the market."

About 100 lots from the private collection of prominent French antiques collector Pierre-Jean Chalençon will appear at auction. These include imperial furniture, Old Master paintings and deeply personal relics that reflect the inner world of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Among the highlights is one of Napoleon's iconic bicorn hats. Unlike other French army officers who wore bicornes back to front, the general famously wore it "en bataille" - with the wings parallel to the shoulder. The hat is estimated at €800,000.

"This bicorne, made by Poupard, Napoleon's official hatter, was personally presented by the Emperor to General Mouton, one of his most trusted and bravest commanders," the statement said. "After General Mouton played a decisive role in the Battle of Essling in May 1809, Napoleon reportedly praised him with the words: "My Mouton is a lion."

Also, a heraldic sword and baton used during Napoleon's coronation ceremony at Notre Dame de Paris in 1804, estimated at €400,000, will reportedly be sold. As well as his personal gold and ebony seal for €250,000 and his worn stockings and portable camp bed.

Napoleon has gained rock star status. As one of the most famous people in the world, his life and achievements continue to capture the imagination of many, including leading filmmakers - Marin de Senival, head of silver sales at Sotheby's Paris auction, told ARTnews.

She stressed that the collector who provided these artifacts was extremely passionate about the figure of Napoleon Bonaparte and his life.

