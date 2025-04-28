Naftogaz signs agreement on financing for urgent gas imports: details

Naftogaz has signed a financing agreement for the purchase of 1 billion cubic meters of gas and is immediately directing the attracted funds to gas imports, the company said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"Naftogaz has attracted a EUR 270 million EBRD loan, as well as EUR 140 million in grant funding provided by the Norwegian government through the NORAD fund. The funds will come through the EBRD," the statement said.

The relevant credit and grant agreements were signed by the head of the Naftogaz Group, Roman Chumak, and the Deputy Director of the EBRD in Ukraine, Mark Magaletsky.

Chumak stressed that the said financing is already available, and Naftogaz is immediately directing it to gas imports.

The funds received are extremely important for Naftogaz. They will allow us to purchase almost 1 billion cubic meters of gas, which is critical for a stable heating season, especially in the context of the war and regular attacks on our energy infrastructure. I thank all partners who are helping Naftogaz prepare for the next winter - Chumak said.

Cooperation with international financial institutions is part of Naftogaz's long-term strategy to diversify supply sources and ensure Ukraine's energy stability, the company stressed.

