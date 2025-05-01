Naftogaz Group received almost UAH 38 billion in net profit last year - report

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11171 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29936 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44754 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55694 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207976 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130297 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155824 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222655 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244327 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336024 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
7.7m/s
29%
751 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71983 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 64275 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 105100 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80902 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94065 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 1732 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94165 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207995 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175713 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214552 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2586 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2298 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26630 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72859 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77973 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Naftogaz Group received almost UAH 38 billion in net profit last year - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The net consolidated profit of the Naftogaz Group for 2024 amounted to UAH 38 billion, which is 64% more than in 2023. The company paid UAH 104.3 billion in taxes to the budget.

Naftogaz Group received almost UAH 38 billion in net profit last year - report

The net consolidated profit of the Naftogaz Group for 2024 amounted to UAH 38 billion, which exceeds the 2023 figure by UAH 15 billion or 64%. The group announced this in its published report, UNN reports.

Details

The energy company emphasized that the data indicated in the report was confirmed by an international independent auditor — KPMG.

It is noted that last year was extremely difficult for Ukraine and the Ukrainian energy sector. Enemy shelling of electricity and heat generation facilities and gas infrastructure was aimed at complicating the socio-economic situation and plunging Ukraine into darkness and cold.

All key business areas of the Group demonstrated growth. This requires great effort in peacetime, and during the war it is work on the verge of the impossible. I thank every employee of the Naftogaz Group for this result. I thank the government for its support

— said the head of the Naftogaz Group, Roman Chumak.

Despite all the challenges of the war, the Naftogaz Group ensured the stable passage of the heating season, increased natural gas production and ended the year with a profit of almost UAH 38 billion.

Ukraine simplifies rules for private gas production: what is it about29.04.25, 16:00 • 5219 views

The gross profit of the Naftogaz Group for 2024 increased to UAH 89.1 billion, compared to UAH 48.5 billion for 2023. At the same time, operating profit amounted to UAH 51.1 billion, which is almost UAH 13.3 billion or 32% more than the same indicator for the previous period.

The parent company — Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC — ended the year with a profit of UAH 23.9 billion. Following the results of 2023, a loss of UAH 0.8 billion was recorded.

We continue to perform the key function – to guarantee the energy stability of the state in the conditions of war. At the same time, we are showing an increase in profitability, which is the result of the efforts of the entire team, the stabilization of processes in the Group and the right management decisions. This allows us to strengthen Ukraine's energy security and at the same time be a reliable support for the budget

— said Roman Chumak.

The largest contribution to the profit was made by Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, which increased its financial result to UAH 20.9 billion — almost twice as much compared to 2023. The company also increased the volume of marketable gas production – in 2024, 13.9 billion cubic meters, while in 2023 – 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas. In 2024, the company put into operation 83 new wells and reached the largest daily production volume in the last three years – 38.9 million cubic meters.

UAH 104.3 billion was paid by the Naftogaz Group to the budget in 2024, which is 7% of all revenues.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has lost about 50% of its total gas production due to Russian attacks.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyFinance
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Ukraine
Brent
$60.52
Bitcoin
$96,379.00
S&P 500
$5,622.23
Tesla
$280.15
Газ TTF
$31.72
Золото
$3,233.70
Ethereum
$1,849.07