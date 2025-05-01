Naftogaz Group received almost UAH 38 billion in net profit last year - report

The net consolidated profit of the Naftogaz Group for 2024 amounted to UAH 38 billion, which exceeds the 2023 figure by UAH 15 billion or 64%. The group announced this in its published report, UNN reports.

The energy company emphasized that the data indicated in the report was confirmed by an international independent auditor — KPMG.

It is noted that last year was extremely difficult for Ukraine and the Ukrainian energy sector. Enemy shelling of electricity and heat generation facilities and gas infrastructure was aimed at complicating the socio-economic situation and plunging Ukraine into darkness and cold.

All key business areas of the Group demonstrated growth. This requires great effort in peacetime, and during the war it is work on the verge of the impossible. I thank every employee of the Naftogaz Group for this result. I thank the government for its support — said the head of the Naftogaz Group, Roman Chumak.

Despite all the challenges of the war, the Naftogaz Group ensured the stable passage of the heating season, increased natural gas production and ended the year with a profit of almost UAH 38 billion.

The gross profit of the Naftogaz Group for 2024 increased to UAH 89.1 billion, compared to UAH 48.5 billion for 2023. At the same time, operating profit amounted to UAH 51.1 billion, which is almost UAH 13.3 billion or 32% more than the same indicator for the previous period.

The parent company — Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC — ended the year with a profit of UAH 23.9 billion. Following the results of 2023, a loss of UAH 0.8 billion was recorded.

We continue to perform the key function – to guarantee the energy stability of the state in the conditions of war. At the same time, we are showing an increase in profitability, which is the result of the efforts of the entire team, the stabilization of processes in the Group and the right management decisions. This allows us to strengthen Ukraine's energy security and at the same time be a reliable support for the budget — said Roman Chumak.

The largest contribution to the profit was made by Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, which increased its financial result to UAH 20.9 billion — almost twice as much compared to 2023. The company also increased the volume of marketable gas production – in 2024, 13.9 billion cubic meters, while in 2023 – 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas. In 2024, the company put into operation 83 new wells and reached the largest daily production volume in the last three years – 38.9 million cubic meters.

UAH 104.3 billion was paid by the Naftogaz Group to the budget in 2024, which is 7% of all revenues.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has lost about 50% of its total gas production due to Russian attacks.