Naftogaz denied the fake about gas cutoffs from February 1

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34990 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71556 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103486 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106787 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125051 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102623 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130667 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103605 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113338 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103901 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97081 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113534 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30706 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108000 views
02:39 PM • 34990 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125051 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130667 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163379 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153405 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4684 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11315 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108000 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113534 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138850 views
Naftogaz denied the fake about gas cutoffs from February 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31746 views

False information about gas shutdown schedules is being spread on social media. Naftogaz assures that gas reserves are sufficient for the heating season, and the company has produced more than 13.5 billion cubic meters in 11 months.

Information about possible schedules of gas cutoffs is being spread online. However, this information is fake. This is reported by Naftogaz, UNN writes.

Panic is being spread on social media about the alleged schedules of gas cutoffs starting February 1. This is not true!!! 

- the statement said.

Naftogaz notes that gas reserves are sufficient and the heating season is not in danger.

Reportedly, fraudsters are also spreading fake websites, so it is dangerous to click on suspicious links.

Addition

According to information from the official website of Naftogaz Group's enterprises, JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya and PJSC Ukrnafta, together produced more than 13.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 11 months of 2024.

"We control the situation with gas reserves. They will be enough for a stable heating season. (...) Naftogaz Group also imports fuel - we must be prepared for all challenges in the war," said Roman Chumak, Head of Naftogaz Group.

Information about Russia's development of a new Iskander with a range of 1000 km is fake31.01.25, 14:37 • 28617 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
naftogazNaftogaz
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander

Contact us about advertising