Naftogaz denied the fake about gas cutoffs from February 1

Information about possible schedules of gas cutoffs is being spread online. However, this information is fake. This is reported by Naftogaz, UNN writes.

Panic is being spread on social media about the alleged schedules of gas cutoffs starting February 1. This is not true!!! - the statement said.

Naftogaz notes that gas reserves are sufficient and the heating season is not in danger.

Reportedly, fraudsters are also spreading fake websites, so it is dangerous to click on suspicious links.

Addition

According to information from the official website of Naftogaz Group's enterprises, JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya and PJSC Ukrnafta, together produced more than 13.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 11 months of 2024.

"We control the situation with gas reserves. They will be enough for a stable heating season. (...) Naftogaz Group also imports fuel - we must be prepared for all challenges in the war," said Roman Chumak, Head of Naftogaz Group.

