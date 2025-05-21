NACP has identified corruption risks in draft government resolutions on the procurement of UAVs and mobilization

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) conducted examinations and identified corruption risks in draft resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers on the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment, as well as on mobilization. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NACP.

Details

NACP experts checked the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On Amendments to Clause 14 of the Procedure for the Procurement of Unmanned Systems, Tactical-Level Electronic Warfare Equipment of Domestic Production and Their Components"

Corruption-generating provisions were found in the future document.

The procedure for changing the essential terms of a state contract for the manufacture and supply of unmanned systems and/or tactical-level electronic warfare equipment (their components) was not regulated. In particular, the role of the state customer in this process and its powers were not clearly defined, which could lead to inefficient use of budget funds - the agency explained.

In the expert opinion on this document, the NACP emphasized the need to implement NATO recommendations provided within the framework of the Strategic Review of Ukraine's defense procurement system.

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

In addition, experts checked the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On Amendments to the Procedure for Conscripting Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization, for a Special Period".

This document revealed components that, if the resolution is adopted, will also lead to corruption.

The media told about the cover-up in the NACP and the capital court: they are covering up NABU detective Romanyuk with millions of assets and his brother, a bribe-taker

The document revealed a corruption-generating factor that may cause the risk of corruption abuses by representatives of district (city) territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCC and SP) when checking the legal grounds for a conscript to defer. The document did not define the procedure that TCC representatives should follow when conducting such a check, which created conditions for applying a subjective approach and, accordingly, endowed them with excessive discretionary powers - the NACP said in a statement.

The NACP's recommendations also concerned referrals to the military medical commission for medical examination in electronic form using the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists.