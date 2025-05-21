$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

NACP has identified corruption risks in draft government resolutions on the procurement of UAVs and mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 1380 views

NACP has identified corruption risks in draft Cabinet resolutions regarding the procurement of UAVs, electronic warfare equipment, and mobilization. This may lead to abuses and inefficient use of funds.

NACP has identified corruption risks in draft government resolutions on the procurement of UAVs and mobilization

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) conducted examinations and identified corruption risks in draft resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers on the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment, as well as on mobilization. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NACP.

Details

NACP experts checked the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On Amendments to Clause 14 of the Procedure for the Procurement of Unmanned Systems, Tactical-Level Electronic Warfare Equipment of Domestic Production and Their Components"

Corruption-generating provisions were found in the future document.

The procedure for changing the essential terms of a state contract for the manufacture and supply of unmanned systems and/or tactical-level electronic warfare equipment (their components) was not regulated. In particular, the role of the state customer in this process and its powers were not clearly defined, which could lead to inefficient use of budget funds

- the agency explained. 

In the expert opinion on this document, the NACP emphasized the need to implement NATO recommendations provided within the framework of the Strategic Review of Ukraine's defense procurement system.

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report28.04.25, 19:07 • 83654 views

In addition, experts checked the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On Amendments to the Procedure for Conscripting Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization, for a Special Period".

This document revealed components that, if the resolution is adopted, will also lead to corruption.

The media told about the cover-up in the NACP and the capital court: they are covering up NABU detective Romanyuk with millions of assets and his brother, a bribe-taker30.04.25, 13:47 • 9487 views

The document revealed a corruption-generating factor that may cause the risk of corruption abuses by representatives of district (city) territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCC and SP) when checking the legal grounds for a conscript to defer. The document did not define the procedure that TCC representatives should follow when conducting such a check, which created conditions for applying a subjective approach and, accordingly, endowed them with excessive discretionary powers

 - the NACP said in a statement.

The NACP's recommendations also concerned referrals to the military medical commission for medical examination in electronic form using the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarPolitics
