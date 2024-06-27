NABU officers detain Kirill Tymoshenko - journalist

NABU officers detained former deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office and curator of the "Big Construction" Kyrylo Tymoshenko. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola, according to UNN.

"...today in Kyiv, near the Ishak restaurant on Klovskyi Descent, NABU detained Kyrylo Tymoshenko, former deputy head of the Presidential Office and curator of the Big Construction project," Glagola said.

According to him, the circumstances of the detention are still unknown, but it may be related to the investigation of corruption schemes within the framework of large-scale infrastructure projects.

During his time in Tymoshenko's campaign, he was at the center of public scandals several times. In particular, it was he who, as a source, provided several media outlets with Bohdan's "resignation letter," although it was a fake document. After the outbreak of the great war, journalists discovered that Tymoshenko had been using a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that the Americans had given to Ukraine to transport citizens out of the war zone - later NABU reported that the deputy head of the OP had been doing so legally.

In January 2023, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote a letter of resignation from his post.