Former deputy head of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko becomes an advisor to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov - media

Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has started working as an advisor to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. This information was reported to NV by sources and officially confirmed by the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

According to the newspaper, Andriy Yermak's former deputy, as three independent sources told the publication, has been working with the minister for several weeks.

"He regularly comes to the ministry, in fact, he is already working in the ministry, has meetings with Umerov, has an office there, and is bringing his team to the ministry," said one government source.

In response to a request from NV, the Defense Ministry's press service said that Tymoshenko has been a staff adviser to the Minister of Defense since March 1, 2024, based on the relevant order on his appointment.

"Kyrylo Tymoshenko's main area of activity is media and communications, coordination of information policy in the Ministry of Defense and subordinate structures of the Ministry of Defense, as well as building a unified information agenda in the Ukrainian Defense Forces for the duration of martial law," the Defense Ministry press service added.

During his time in Tymoshenko's campaign, he was at the center of public scandals several times. In particular, it was he who, as a source, provided several media outlets with Bohdan's "resignation letter," although it was a fake document. After the outbreak of the great war, journalists discovered that Tymoshenko had been using a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that the Americans had given to Ukraine to transport citizens out of the war zone - later NABU reported that the deputy head of the OP had been doing so legally.

In January 2023, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote a letter of resignation from his position.