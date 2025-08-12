NABU initiated searches of Bulgarian arms dealers

On Tuesday, August 12, the National Investigation Service of Bulgaria is conducting searches in the offices and premises of the owners of "SAGE CONSULTANTS AD", a company engaged in arms trade. This is reported by the Bulgarian publication "PIK", according to UNN.

According to the publication, the searches are being conducted in accordance with a request for legal assistance from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, which is investigating price gouging in arms supplies to Ukraine. Separately, "PIK" notes that the Bulgarian arms company is suspected of circumventing sanctions and trading with Russia.

"SAGE CONSULTANTS AD" belongs to Bulgarian entrepreneurs Gencho Hristov and Hristo Hristov. The latter became quite famous in Bulgaria when in 2019 he bought a villa in Beverly Hills (USA) for 34.6 million US dollars.

As reported by Bulgarian journalists, Hristo Hristov owns an arms production facility in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv, which employs 500 people. The Bulgarian publication calls the other co-owner of the company, Gencho Hristov, a serious investor in the real estate market in Sofia.

"PIK" also raises the question of the connection between the Hristovs and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

It is interesting that it is almost impossible to find photos of Gencho Hristov and Hristo Hristov – but on the official website of "Bulgarian Telegraph Agency" there is a photo from the 2024 arms exhibition, where Gencho Hristov (right) demonstrates his products to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (center).