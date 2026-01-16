$43.180.08
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has turned into a cheap PR agency and is disclosing classified materials of criminal proceedings. This was stated by the leader of Batkivshchyna, Yulia Tymoshenko, during a session of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has turned into a cheap PR agency and is disclosing classified materials of criminal proceedings. This was stated by the leader of "Batkivshchyna" Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court, writes UNN.

On Friday, the HACC began considering the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office's petition to impose a preventive measure on Yulia Tymoshenko in the form of a 50 million UAH bail.

"It is very regrettable that NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency. There are no verdicts, no accusations, nothing yet, NABU has already dumped (published - ed.) all the case materials, dumped all the classified materials, which in principle we were forbidden to disseminate, it's just strange. I'm not even talking about the presumption of innocence. It's even ridiculous to talk about it with such NABU work. This is a cheap PR agency that aims not at justice and not at fairness," Tymoshenko noted at the beginning of the meeting.

According to Tymoshenko, the purpose of the "information sabbath arranged by NABU" is to discredit her name and make it impossible for her to work.

Addition

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a preventive measure in the form of a 50 million UAH bail to the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were supposed to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in voting," the SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official). 

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine