NABU detective involved in road accident: SBI establishes all circumstances, criminal proceedings initiated

A criminal case has been opened regarding a road accident involving a NABU detective. As a result of the collision, the truck driver sustained severe injuries, while the detective suffered bruises and minor injuries and is also in the hospital. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) press service, according to UNN.

Details

DBR employees are establishing all circumstances of the road accident that occurred on the evening of September 11, 2025, between the villages of Vovchatychi (Khodorivska TG, Lviv region) and Pomonyata (Rohatynska TG, Ivano-Frankivsk region). It was preliminarily established that around 7:00 PM, a collision occurred between a truck and a passenger car, which, according to its technical passport, is owned by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. As a result of the collision, the truck driver sustained severe injuries - the report states.

The truck driver was hospitalized at the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Hospital, where doctors are currently providing him with emergency care. The NABU detective suffered bruises and minor injuries and is also in the hospital.

A criminal case has been opened regarding the accident under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules that caused severe bodily injuries.

Currently, initial investigative actions are underway: the scene is being inspected, witnesses are being interviewed, and material evidence is being seized.

Addition

UNN learned that the NABU employee was driving a car with cover plates.

Also, the truck driver sustained a partial amputation of his left leg's shin and multiple fractures to his right leg as a result of the accident, and is currently in intensive care.