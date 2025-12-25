$42.150.05
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
09:42 AM • 12169 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 15157 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
09:14 AM • 12691 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 12406 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 11762 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM • 44466 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 62511 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31747 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
December 24, 01:26 PM • 50548 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Mysterious death of a family from Liechtenstein: police found four bodies in Vaduz and on the banks of the Rhine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Authorities in Liechtenstein and Switzerland are investigating the deaths of four members of the same family, whose bodies were found in two locations. A 41-year-old man was discovered on the banks of the Rhine, and his parents and sister were found in an apartment in Vaduz.

Mysterious death of a family from Liechtenstein: police found four bodies in Vaduz and on the banks of the Rhine

On Wednesday, authorities in Liechtenstein and Switzerland launched an investigation into the deaths of four people, who are believed to be members of the same family. The bodies were found in two different locations on the same day. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The events began at 10:30 a.m. when the body of a 41-year-old Liechtenstein citizen was found on the Swiss bank of the Rhine River, near the principality's capital, Vaduz. Swiss police have not yet determined the cause of his death. Further investigative actions led law enforcement to an apartment in Vaduz. There, police found three more deceased individuals: a 73-year-old man and two women aged 68 and 45.

According to a spokesperson for the Liechtenstein police, it has been preliminarily established that the deceased in the apartment are the parents and sister of the man found near the river. The exact causes of death of all four individuals remain unknown and are being determined by experts. Significant forces from the State Police Criminal Investigation Department have been involved in the case.

The investigation is ongoing in all directions

— the police statement said.

Law enforcement also officially assured that "there is no danger to the public."

Mexican Navy plane with critically injured child on board crashes off US coast23.12.25, 21:48 • 4224 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Search
Reuters
Switzerland