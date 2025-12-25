Mysterious death of a family from Liechtenstein: police found four bodies in Vaduz and on the banks of the Rhine

On Wednesday, authorities in Liechtenstein and Switzerland launched an investigation into the deaths of four people, who are believed to be members of the same family. The bodies were found in two different locations on the same day. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The events began at 10:30 a.m. when the body of a 41-year-old Liechtenstein citizen was found on the Swiss bank of the Rhine River, near the principality's capital, Vaduz. Swiss police have not yet determined the cause of his death. Further investigative actions led law enforcement to an apartment in Vaduz. There, police found three more deceased individuals: a 73-year-old man and two women aged 68 and 45.

According to a spokesperson for the Liechtenstein police, it has been preliminarily established that the deceased in the apartment are the parents and sister of the man found near the river. The exact causes of death of all four individuals remain unknown and are being determined by experts. Significant forces from the State Police Criminal Investigation Department have been involved in the case.

The investigation is ongoing in all directions — the police statement said.

Law enforcement also officially assured that "there is no danger to the public."

