Murder of a 17-year-old girl in Sumy region: the detainee was sent under arrest
Kyiv • UNN
The court chose a pre-trial measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for a 28-year-old suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Sumy region. His actions are qualified as premeditated murder combined with rape.
Details
"By court decision on July 26, 2025, a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for a period of 60 days was chosen for the 28-year-old suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old girl," the prosecutor's office reported.
The suspect's actions are qualified as intentional murder of a 17-year-old girl, combined with rape - p. 10 h. 2 art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Context
On July 24, in the village of Mykolaivka, Sumy district, around 2:00 PM, law enforcement officers found the body of a girl in a forest belt with signs of violent death and injuries characteristic of sexual violence.
Law enforcement officers quickly established that a 28-year-old resident of Kyiv was involved in the crime. According to preliminary data, the man invited the girl for a walk, during which he took her life.
