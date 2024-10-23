Starting from the new year, cluster and supercluster hospitals will perform the functions of the MSEC - Lyashko
From January 1, 2025, the functions of the MSEC will be transferred to cluster and supercluster hospitals. These hospitals have a minimum of 20 areas of medical care and are equipped with appropriate equipment.
Starting January 1, 2025, the functions of medical and social expertise (MSEC) will be transferred to cluster and supercluster hospitals, which were identified by the Ministry of Health as part of hospital planning. This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.
"We are doing everything possible to ensure that by January 1, 2025, MSECs as separate legal entities will cease to function. We will transfer their functions to cluster and supercluster hospitals," said Lyashko.
According to him, cluster and super-cluster hospitals are the result of hospital planning conducted by the Ministry of Health, which identified such hospitals in each region.
"They have at least 20 areas of medical care and are equipped with appropriate equipment," the minister said.
Last year, the Ministry of Education and Science completed the formation of a capable network of medical institutions based on the cluster principle.
By the end of this week, the Ministry of Health will adopt a Cabinet of Ministers decree that will liquidate the centralized MSEC .