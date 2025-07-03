$41.810.01
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
MS AVIA-GRADE LLC denied the company's involvement in criminal proceedings related to procurement for military aviation

Kyiv • UNN

 184 views

MS AVIA-GRADE LLC states that it is not a party to the criminal proceedings regarding the procurement of tires for military aviation. Head Dmytro Parkhisenko emphasizes that the suspicion was served on him as an individual, not as an official of the company.

MS AVIA-GRADE LLC denied the company's involvement in criminal proceedings related to procurement for military aviation

LLC "MS AVIA-GRADE" is not a party to the criminal proceedings related to the procurement of tires for military aviation, in which its head Dmytro Parkhisenko is involved. This is stated in the official statement of the company's press service, writes UNN.

LLC "MS AVIA-GRADE" is not a party to these criminal proceedings, did not participate in the public procurements mentioned in these criminal proceedings, i.e., has no relation to the circumstances of these events. As the head of the company, I categorically deny any attempts to link the activities of LLC "MS AVIA-GRADE" with this case. The notice of suspicion was handed to me as an individual, and not as an official acting on behalf of LLC "MS AVIA-GRADE".

— the company's press service quotes Dmytro Parkhisenko.

Given the sensitivity of the situation, the press service also urged all interested parties to refrain from spreading unverified information and emphasized that the enterprise daily performs critically important tasks to ensure the combat capability of Ukrainian military aviation, in particular by implementing the most complex technical solutions in the field of repair, modernization, and technical support of aviation equipment.

Dmytro Parkhisenko emphasized that he personally had no and could not have any influence on the conduct of tender procedures, the determination of their results, or the formation of price proposals of the participants involved in the case.

I and my representatives are open to constructive cooperation to establish the true circumstances of the case. I am convinced that only facts, supported by evidence, should be the basis for any conclusions or accusations.

— Dmytro Parkhisenko summarized in his address.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

