MS AVIA-GRADE LLC denied the company's involvement in criminal proceedings related to procurement for military aviation

LLC "MS AVIA-GRADE" is not a party to the criminal proceedings related to the procurement of tires for military aviation, in which its head Dmytro Parkhisenko is involved. This is stated in the official statement of the company's press service, writes UNN.

LLC "MS AVIA-GRADE" is not a party to these criminal proceedings, did not participate in the public procurements mentioned in these criminal proceedings, i.e., has no relation to the circumstances of these events. As the head of the company, I categorically deny any attempts to link the activities of LLC "MS AVIA-GRADE" with this case. The notice of suspicion was handed to me as an individual, and not as an official acting on behalf of LLC "MS AVIA-GRADE". — the company's press service quotes Dmytro Parkhisenko.

Given the sensitivity of the situation, the press service also urged all interested parties to refrain from spreading unverified information and emphasized that the enterprise daily performs critically important tasks to ensure the combat capability of Ukrainian military aviation, in particular by implementing the most complex technical solutions in the field of repair, modernization, and technical support of aviation equipment.

Dmytro Parkhisenko emphasized that he personally had no and could not have any influence on the conduct of tender procedures, the determination of their results, or the formation of price proposals of the participants involved in the case.