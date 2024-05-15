MP Vasilevska-Smagliuk advises co-founder of Concord Bank to sue Hetmantsev

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Olha Vasylevska-Smagliuk advised the co-founder of Concord Bank Olena Sosiedka to file a lawsuit for the protection of honor and dignity against the head of the Tax Committee Danylo Hetmantsev, UNN reports .

Earlier, Hetmantsev called "non-Ukrainians" shareholders of the bank Concord, which is in the process of liquidation, and gave instructions to prosecute them during a committee meeting on February 2. In response, Concorde co-founder Olena Sosiedka noted that there are no criminal proceedings against the bank's shareholders in any law enforcement agency. According to her, Concorde's shareholders have been donating most of their bank's profits to the Armed Forces and continue to do so.

Olena Sosiedka also suggested that Hetmantsev invite her to a committee meeting and tell her to her face that the bank's shareholders are not Ukrainians. "I am ready to answer any of your questions," Sosiedka added. She then sent official appeals to the chairman and members of the Rada's tax committee.

"I believe that your invitation to the committee meeting for the purpose of conducting a survey would not have resulted in the restoration of your violated right to respect for dignity and honor. Article 297 of the Civil Code of Ukraine provides that an individual has the right to file a lawsuit to protect his or her dignity and honor. Therefore, the proper way to protect your rights is to file a lawsuit against the persons who made statements that infringed on your dignity and honor," suggested Vasilevska-Smaglyuk.

Recall

Sosiedka said she was ready to publicly tellhow Hetmantsev destroyed her bank and called on President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to protect Ukrainian business from the arbitrariness of the head of the Rada's tax committee.

In particular, Sosiedka said she was ready to speak at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Business Support. She asked Council members Viacheslav Klymov, Artem Borodatiuk, Oleh Horokhovsky, Kostiantyn Yefymenko, Taras Kitsmey, Oleksandr Konotopsky and Dmytro Oliynyk, as well as Yulia Svyrydenko to invite her to the meeting.