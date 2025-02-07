Movement of enemy drones over Ukraine spotted: which areas are under threat

Enemy UAVs are moving in several directions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine is once again under attack from enemy drones. On the night of February 6, active movement of attack UAVs was recorded in different regions of the country.

According to recent reports, groups of drones are moving from Chernihiv region to the west, as well as from Kyiv region to Zhytomyr region. Activity has been observed on the border of Poltava and Chernihiv regions, with a further course to Kyiv region.

The eastern part of the country was not left out either: several groups of UAVs were spotted heading toward Kharkiv region, particularly from Poltava region. Also, the movement of drones is observed in Kirovohrad region, where they are heading west.

In addition, new enemy drones are entering from the north through Sumy region towards Chernihiv region. In the southern regions, UAVs were spotted moving from Mykolaiv region towards Odesa region.

People are advised to take precautions and stay in shelters.

russian UAV flying from Dnipropetrovs'k region in the direction of Donetsk