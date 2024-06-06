Mostly dry weather, sometimes thunderstorms and up to 32° C: forecast for today

In most of the territory of Ukraine, precipitation is not expected today, only in the north-east of the country, in the afternoon and in the western and Odessa regions, short-term rains and thunderstorms will pass in some places, the air temperature will range from 12°C at night to 32°C in the afternoon, depending on the region, UNN in the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological center.

Details

According to the forecast of weather forecasters, on June 6 without precipitation, only in the north-east of the country, in the afternoon and in the western and Odessa regions in some places short-term rains, thunderstorms.

The wind is north-westerly, 7-12 M / s.

Temperature at night 12-17°, in the afternoon 23-28°, in the south-eastern part at night 16-21°, in the afternoon 27-32°; in the highlands of the Carpathians at night 8-13°, in the afternoon 18-23°.

Weather in the Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region without precipitation. temperature at night 12-17°, during the day 23-28°.