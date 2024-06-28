Mostly dry weather and up to 31°: today's forecast

On June 28, precipitation is not expected in most of Ukraine, except for short-term rains and thunderstorms in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians, with temperatures reaching 26-31°C during the day, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today, with short-term rains and thunderstorms in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Temperatures at night are 14-19°, up to 23° on the coast, and 26-31° during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Temperature in the region at night 14-19°, during the day 26-31°; in Kyiv at night 17-19°, during the day 28-30°.