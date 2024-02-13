Most Ukrainians won't celebrate Valentine's Day because of war - poll

This year, 76% of Ukrainians will not celebrate Valentine's Day, of whom 51% have never celebrated this holiday, and 25% consider it inappropriate in wartime. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by Rakuten Viber, UNN reports.

Details

According to the survey, 76% of Ukrainians do not plan to celebrate Valentine's Day this year. In particular, 51% of respondents have never celebrated Valentine's Day, and another 25% said that this year, in wartime, it is inappropriate.

However, about a quarter of Ukrainians will not miss the holiday: 21% have always celebrated Valentine's Day and this year will not be an exception, while 3% of respondents will celebrate for the first time this year.

Recall

Last year, 1754 couples chose Valentine's Day to register their marriage. Of these, 75 couples decided not to wait for the deadline and get married under a simplified procedure - as part of the Marriage in a Day project.