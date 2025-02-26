Most flights canceled at Munich airport due to strike

A 48-hour warning strike at Munich airport in Germany will affect flights, the airport said, UNN reports.

Details

The Ver.di trade union has reportedly called on employees of several companies at Munich Airport to go on a two-day strike from 12 p.m. local time on Thursday, February 27, until 23:59 p.m. local time on Friday, February 28.

"A significant impact on traffic is expected. Therefore, passengers are advised to check the current flight status with the airline before traveling to the airport," the airport warned.

According to DW, most flights at Munich Airport will be canceled on Thursday and Friday due to a strike by airport workers.

Airport officials said that airlines operating at the airport are likely to cancel most of the approximately 1,600 flights scheduled for the two days.

