Most battles - in three directions: map from the General Staff

Most of the 196 battles on the front line over the past day were concentrated in three directions - Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on May 8, showing a map of hostilities for May 7, writes UNN.

In total, 196 combat clashes were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 89 air strikes, including dropping 1,157 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than six thousand shellings, 151 of which were from rocket salvo fire systems, and used 2,891 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two control points of unmanned aerial vehicles, six artillery systems, one fuel and lubricant depot and a radar station of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Kamyanka 11 times.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times. He tried to advance near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Kolodyaziv, as well as in the directions of Ridkodub, Novy Myr and Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks on the positions of our units near Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilohorivka during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasovoy Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 61 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Pokrovsk, Troitsky, Malinivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Zviryovoy, Udachny, Novosergiyivka, Novoolesandrivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Bahatyr, Romanivka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka and Kotlyarivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 32 attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, as well as in the directions of Novopol, Bahatyr and Odradne.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to advance towards the settlement of Vysokoe over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Stepovoy, Kamyansky and Shcherbaky.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance once.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes using 19 guided bombs, and also carried out 325 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from rocket salvo fire systems," the report says.

Enemy losses: 1200 occupiers and 50 artillery systems were eliminated in a day