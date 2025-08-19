Kremlin avoids clear communication after trilateral meeting proposal - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Moscow is currently evading clear communication after the proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, stated Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Now it is important not to give the Russians opportunities to further delay time, because Ushakov from Putin frankly avoids talking about a trilateral meeting - Kovalenko wrote.

According to him, "the entire information strategy of the Russians, as well as the diplomatic one, was built around the idea of reaching an agreement with the USA without Ukraine. But the USA adheres to the principle of nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

Therefore, Moscow is currently evading clear communication - the head of the CPD indicated.

Addition

He made this statement after a meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Russia initially proposed a bilateral Ukraine-Russia meeting, followed by a trilateral meeting with the participation of the American side. According to him, he and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should meet "without any conditions." He emphasized that the issue of territories "is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin."

The head of the White House called Putin and had a 40-minute conversation with him. However, following the call, Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov announced that the Russian side was only ready to "study the possibility of raising the level of representatives of Moscow and Kyiv" at the negotiations.