Moscow is closely monitoring the boarding of the Marinera vessel by US military personnel and demands humane treatment of Russian citizens - Russian Foreign Ministry

Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 9064 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 14870 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 20589 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 21579 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 22259 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 17767 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 16900 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30819 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 53261 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
Popular news
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 15089 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 30418 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 23158 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 15312 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 15312 views
Publications
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 15333 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 15333 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 67000 views
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 20587 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 104530 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 104530 views
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN02:22 PM • 1414 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 37721 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 57546 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 100073 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 91624 views
Moscow is closely monitoring the boarding of the Marinera vessel by US military personnel and demands humane treatment of Russian citizens - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow is closely monitoring reports of US military personnel boarding the Marinera vessel, which was sailing under the Russian flag. Russia demands that the US ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens on the Marinera vessel.

Moscow is closely monitoring the boarding of the Marinera vessel by US military personnel and demands humane treatment of Russian citizens - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow is closely monitoring reports of US military personnel boarding the Marinera vessel, which was sailing under the Russian flag. This was reported to Russian TASS by the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

Details

In addition, according to Russian media, Russia demands that the United States ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens on the Marinera vessel, and respect their rights and interests.

The US should not hinder the speedy return of Russians from the Marinera vessel to their homeland.

- summarized the Russian Foreign Ministry.

US announces seizure of Russian tanker in Atlantic07.01.26, 16:01 • 2420 views

Recall

The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, reported that Russia sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in relations between the US and Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

