Moscow is closely monitoring the boarding of the Marinera vessel by US military personnel and demands humane treatment of Russian citizens - Russian Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow is closely monitoring reports of US military personnel boarding the Marinera vessel, which was sailing under the Russian flag. Russia demands that the US ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens on the Marinera vessel.
Moscow is closely monitoring reports of US military personnel boarding the Marinera vessel, which was sailing under the Russian flag. This was reported to Russian TASS by the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.
In addition, according to Russian media, Russia demands that the United States ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens on the Marinera vessel, and respect their rights and interests.
The US should not hinder the speedy return of Russians from the Marinera vessel to their homeland.
The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, reported that Russia sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in relations between the US and Russia.