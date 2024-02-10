ukenru
moscow has terminated the lease agreement with the Ukrainian Embassy

moscow has terminated the lease agreement with the Ukrainian Embassy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38381 views

The moscow city property department terminated the lease agreement with the Ukrainian Embassy two years after the Ukrainian Embassy ceased operations in russia.

The moscow city property department has terminated the lease agreement with the Ukrainian Embassy. This was reported by the russian ministry of foreign affairs, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, in April last year, the Kyiv City Council decided to terminate the lease agreement for the land plot where the russian embassy in Ukraine is located. In this regard, the moscow authorities terminated the lease agreement for the land plots provided for the location of the Ukrainian embassy.

It should be noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with russia. Therefore, the Ukrainian embassy in russia has not been operating for two years.

Recall

On April 20, 2023, the Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the russian embassy.

Transit of explosives to Russia: the Ukrainian Embassy urges not to politicize the case06.02.24, 15:54 • 29666 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

