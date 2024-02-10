The moscow city property department has terminated the lease agreement with the Ukrainian Embassy. This was reported by the russian ministry of foreign affairs, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, in April last year, the Kyiv City Council decided to terminate the lease agreement for the land plot where the russian embassy in Ukraine is located. In this regard, the moscow authorities terminated the lease agreement for the land plots provided for the location of the Ukrainian embassy.

It should be noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with russia. Therefore, the Ukrainian embassy in russia has not been operating for two years.

Recall

On April 20, 2023, the Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement with the russian embassy.

