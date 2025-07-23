Morning Russian strike on Kherson kills a woman

$41.770.05
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
07:59 AM • 4540 views
07:59 AM • 4540 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 43032 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 40359 views
05:05 AM • 40359 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 50290 views
July 22, 10:51 PM • 50290 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 70273 views
July 22, 06:15 PM • 70273 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 113878 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
July 22, 02:31 PM • 112017 views
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 112017 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
July 22, 02:10 PM • 101641 views
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 101641 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 78299 views
July 22, 12:59 PM • 78299 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 76718 views
July 22, 12:27 PM • 76718 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Popular news
Enemy attack left part of Sumy without electricityJuly 22, 11:15 PM • 34233 views
Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as WednesdayJuly 23, 12:01 AM • 31521 views
Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulationJuly 23, 12:42 AM • 33022 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world03:12 AM • 45080 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 68810 views
Publications
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 43034 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 69778 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 153426 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 200986 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 195219 views
UNN Lite
Morning Russian strike on Kherson kills a woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4756 views

As a result of the morning shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on July 23, a 66-year-old woman died. The fatal injuries were caused by another enemy shelling.

Morning Russian strike on Kherson kills a woman

Kherson was attacked by Russian troops in the morning, which claimed a life, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russians killed a woman in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Due to another enemy shelling, a 66-year-old Kherson resident received fatal injuries.

- Prokudin reported.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the Russian army shelled Kherson on the morning of July 23.

Addition

As Prokudin reported, over the past day, Russian troops in the region shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, including damaging a multi-story building and 14 private houses. Due to Russian aggression, 1 person died and 9 more were injured, according to Prokudin.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
