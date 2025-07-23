Morning Russian strike on Kherson kills a woman

Kherson was attacked by Russian troops in the morning, which claimed a life, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russians killed a woman in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Due to another enemy shelling, a 66-year-old Kherson resident received fatal injuries. - Prokudin reported.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the Russian army shelled Kherson on the morning of July 23.

Addition

As Prokudin reported, over the past day, Russian troops in the region shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, including damaging a multi-story building and 14 private houses. Due to Russian aggression, 1 person died and 9 more were injured, according to Prokudin.