More than two years on the run: Germany extradited to Ukraine a former tax official from Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
German law enforcement handed over to the State Bureau of Investigation a former deputy head of the State Tax Service of Poltava region. The official helped a company evade paying 1.3 million UAH in taxes through a lowered audit.
German law enforcement officials transferred on March 3 the former deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Poltava region, who was wanted, to the employees of the State Bureau of Investigations. The transfer took place at the international checkpoint "Krakivets" in the Lviv region, reports UNN citing the SBI.
Details
According to the SBI, the official, together with accomplices, helped one of the Poltava enterprises evade the payment of nearly 1.3 million hryvnias in taxes. To do this, he initiated an unscheduled inspection of the entrepreneur, based on the results of which an act with a reduced tax amount was drawn up. Officials sent a notification with a reduced value-added tax and, accordingly, lower fines, which allowed the enterprise to avoid paying a significant amount of taxes.
After that, the suspect left Ukraine and was in Germany. Following the consideration of the request from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the German authorities made a decision on extradition.
The OGP clarified that the former deputy head of the tax service had been wanted for over 2 years.
Recall
During 2024, the State Bureau of Investigations investigated 287 criminal proceedings related to the illegal transportation of conscripted men abroad. Within the framework of the criminal cases, 120 officials were notified of suspicion, and 61 indictments were sent to court.