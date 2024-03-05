More than half of Ukrainians will celebrate March 8 this year - poll

More than 60% of Ukrainian citizens will celebrate March 8, although about half of Ukrainian women do not expect gifts. This is evidenced by a survey conducted by Rakuten Viber, UNN reports.

On the eve of International Women's Day, Rakuten Viber conducted a survey among its users to determine what dates Ukrainian women will celebrate this year and whether they expect congratulations.

More than 60,000 people took part, the key age group being 34-45 years old, with more than 50% of respondents under 45.

The following answers were given to the question "When do you plan to celebrate this year?

I will celebrate, as before, on March 8 - 59%;

I do not celebrate at all - 30%;



I celebrate on both dates. The more holidays, the better - 6%;



They celebrated on February 25, although the holiday was not approved - 5%.



A survey was also conducted among Ukrainian women to find out whether they expect congratulations on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The answers to the question "Do you expect to receive congratulations on International Women's Day?" were as follows:

Yes, I expect gifts, but only from those closest to me - 34%;

No, I do not expect anyone to do so - 24%;



Yes, I expect gifts from loved ones and at work/university/school - 15%;



I expect only verbal greetings and messages - 14%;



No, the best greeting now is a donation of 13%.



The attitude towards International Women's Day on March 8 has worsened among Ukrainians, according to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, its popularity has dropped from 34% to 25% over the past two years.