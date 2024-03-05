More than half of Ukrainians will celebrate March 8 this year - poll

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16436 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 52419 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41093 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 207629 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187593 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175618 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220895 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249198 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154998 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371606 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

09:06 AM • 41501 views

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13751 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 52420 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 207629 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169001 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187593 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10843 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19900 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20514 views

09:23 AM • 34873 views

09:06 AM • 42698 views
More than half of Ukrainians will celebrate March 8 this year - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22475 views

More than half of Ukrainians will celebrate March 8 this year, according to a survey conducted by Rakuten Viber.

More than 60% of Ukrainian citizens will celebrate March 8, although about half of Ukrainian women do not expect gifts. This is evidenced by a survey conducted by Rakuten Viber, UNN reports

Details

On the eve of International Women's Day, Rakuten Viber conducted a survey among its users to determine what dates Ukrainian women will celebrate this year and whether they expect congratulations.

More than 60,000 people took part, the key age group being 34-45 years old, with more than 50% of respondents under 45.

The following answers were given to the question "When do you plan to celebrate this year?

  • I will celebrate, as before, on March 8 - 59%;
  • I do not celebrate at all - 30%;
  • I celebrate on both dates. The more holidays, the better - 6%;
  • They celebrated on February 25, although the holiday was not approved - 5%.

A survey was also conducted among Ukrainian women to find out whether they expect congratulations on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The answers to the question "Do you expect to receive congratulations on International Women's Day?" were as follows:

  • Yes, I expect gifts, but only from those closest to me - 34%;
  • No, I do not expect anyone to do so - 24%;
  • Yes, I expect gifts from loved ones and at work/university/school - 15%;
  • I expect only verbal greetings and messages - 14%;
  • No, the best greeting now is a donation of 13%.

We remind you

The attitude towards International Women's Day on March 8 has worsened among Ukrainians, according to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, its popularity has dropped from 34% to 25% over the past two years. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
