Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 28489 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 66831 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM • 55266 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 78416 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 99400 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 115020 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 119407 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 90101 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 66190 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68858 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusives
Facebook

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff 25 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1524 views

Over the past day, 151 combat clashes were recorded on the front, with most of them occurring in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, hitting eight areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment.

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 151 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 25, showing a map of hostilities for June 24, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the pressure of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 151 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile and 64 air strikes, used nine missiles and dropped 118 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,338 shellings, including 106 from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 3,943 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery pieces, two control points of unmanned aerial vehicles, a ammunition depot and a radar station of the enemy," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by invaders last day. The enemy also launched ten air strikes, using 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 189 shellings, five of which were from rocket salvo fire systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka eight times.

In the Kupyansky direction, five attacks by invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka, Kruglyakivka, Zeleny Gai, towards Pishchany and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times. He tried to wedge into our defense near the settlements of Kolodyazi, Torske, in the directions of Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka and Druzhelyubivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy made five attempts to move forward in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked eight times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Stupochki and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, in the directions of Rusynoy Yar and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 65 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sribne, Bohdanivka, Novosergiyivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Malinivka, Myrne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuguyeve, Sergiyivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and towards Muravka, Myrnohrad, Poltavka and Volodymyrivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, as well as towards Novopol, Zaporizhzhia and Komar during the past day.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out one attack on the positions of our defenders near the settlement of Malinivka - it was unsuccessful.

The Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupying forces in the Orikhiv direction in the area of the settlement of Kamyanske.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times last day.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

Russian losses per day: almost a thousand occupiers and 58 artillery systems destroyed25.06.25, 07:36 • 1642 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
