More than a quarter of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff report
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the day, 69 combat engagements have taken place at the front, a quarter of which are in the Pokrovsk direction. Nine combat engagements were recorded in the Kursk region.
More than a quarter of the 69 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and nine combat clashes have already been recorded in the Kursk region today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 4 p.m. on May 22, UNN writes.
69 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day
The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Pokrovka, Starykove, Brusky, Novodmytrivka, Maryine, Svarove, Myropilske, Simeikine of the Sumy region; Klyusy, Liskivshchyna, Baranivka, Krasny Khutir, Arkhipivka of the Chernihiv region; Klynova, Novoselivka, Tymofiyivka of the Kharkiv region.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled both enemy attacks.
In the Lyman direction, six combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novy Myr, Torske and Ridkodub.
In the Siversky direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Bila Hora. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked three times in the areas of Romanivka, Toretsk and Diliivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried 20 times to advance to our positions near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of the settlements of Promin, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka. Six clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Stepanivka, Novotoretske, Hnativka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the aggressor attacked nine times in the directions of Shevchenko and Novopol. Currently, one battle is ongoing.
In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy attacked Vysokoe once. Our defenders successfully repelled the occupiers' attempt to advance. In addition, the settlement of Huliaipole was subjected to air strikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions in the direction of Novodanylivka today. At the same time, air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Kamyanske and Stepnohirsk.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
"Nine combat clashes have already been recorded in the Kursk region at this time. The enemy carried out the same number of air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 130 artillery shellings, including two from rocket salvo fire systems," the report said.
Ukrainian troops, as noted, are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.
