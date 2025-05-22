More than a quarter of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff report

$41.440.05
Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
02:58 PM • 3742 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
02:45 PM • 11997 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

01:44 PM • 34118 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
12:56 PM • 33767 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 37724 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
09:24 AM • 108708 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 69785 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 114760 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 186418 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 162789 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

May 22, 05:39 AM • 91623 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 85173 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

10:28 AM • 62805 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

11:16 AM • 55386 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

02:24 PM • 21189 views
In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

02:24 PM • 21957 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

01:44 PM • 34118 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

09:24 AM • 108708 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 155684 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 343402 views
Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

02:34 PM • 7310 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

11:16 AM • 55971 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

10:28 AM • 63416 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 85733 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 148093 views
More than a quarter of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

Since the beginning of the day, 69 combat engagements have taken place at the front, a quarter of which are in the Pokrovsk direction. Nine combat engagements were recorded in the Kursk region.

More than a quarter of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff report

More than a quarter of the 69 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and nine combat clashes have already been recorded in the Kursk region today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 4 p.m. on May 22, UNN writes.

69 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day

- reported in the General Staff.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Pokrovka, Starykove, Brusky, Novodmytrivka, Maryine, Svarove, Myropilske, Simeikine of the Sumy region; Klyusy, Liskivshchyna, Baranivka, Krasny Khutir, Arkhipivka of the Chernihiv region; Klynova, Novoselivka, Tymofiyivka of the Kharkiv region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled both enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, six combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novy Myr, Torske and Ridkodub.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Bila Hora. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked three times in the areas of Romanivka, Toretsk and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried 20 times to advance to our positions near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of the settlements of Promin, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka. Six clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Stepanivka, Novotoretske, Hnativka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the aggressor attacked nine times in the directions of Shevchenko and Novopol. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy attacked Vysokoe once. Our defenders successfully repelled the occupiers' attempt to advance. In addition, the settlement of Huliaipole was subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions in the direction of Novodanylivka today. At the same time, air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Kamyanske and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

"Nine combat clashes have already been recorded in the Kursk region at this time. The enemy carried out the same number of air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 130 artillery shellings, including two from rocket salvo fire systems," the report said.

Ukrainian troops, as noted, are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

The General Staff refuted the statements of the Russian Federation about the "completion of hostilities" on the territory of the Kursk region21.05.25, 18:40 • 2090 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
