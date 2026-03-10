More than 90% of the taxi market in Ukraine operates in the shadows, the government is preparing a reform - Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba announced the development of a draft law and a concept for changes to the taxi reform aimed at bringing the market out of the shadows. He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Today, we have a paradox: officially, about 9,500 cars operate as taxis in Ukraine, while in reality, over 200,000 drivers work in the market. This means that over 90% of the market is in the shadows. This translates to budget losses, a lack of social protection for drivers, and minimal safety tools for passengers. Therefore, we propose to change the very model of market access - Kuleba wrote.

According to him, the concept envisages a new status – an automotive self-employed carrier, which will allow drivers to "work legally without complex reporting and unnecessary bureaucracy."

"Entry to the market is proposed to be as simple as possible: one subsistence minimum for two years (approximately UAH 3,028), which is about UAH 130 per month. Instead of a license, a personal electronic certificate for the car will be introduced, which will be issued through the Ukrtransbezpeka system. There will be a QR code in the car's interior, which passengers can use to check the validity of the certificate, trip insurance, and basic information about the carrier," the Deputy Prime Minister wrote.

The draft law also regulates the role of digital carrier platforms, which "will act as tax agents, verify driver documents, and be responsible for admitting illegal carriers," Kuleba said.

"This is not about raising taxes or pressuring businesses. On the contrary, it's about creating a simple, digital, and economically viable model where working legally is cheaper and easier than staying in the shadows," he emphasized.

The Deputy Prime Minister announced that the relevant draft law is currently undergoing approval with state authorities. The next step, Kuleba said, is for the government to consider the draft law and submit it to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration by people's deputies.

