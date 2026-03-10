$43.900.1750.710.17
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1690 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5368 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 10163 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 17645 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22094 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34210 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45273 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51539 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 83891 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53442 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Publications
Exclusives
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
More than 90% of the taxi market in Ukraine operates in the shadows, the government is preparing a reform - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1612 views

Oleksiy Kuleba announced the introduction of self-employed carrier status and electronic certificates. Digital platforms will become tax agents.

More than 90% of the taxi market in Ukraine operates in the shadows, the government is preparing a reform - Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba announced the development of a draft law and a concept for changes to the taxi reform aimed at bringing the market out of the shadows. He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Today, we have a paradox: officially, about 9,500 cars operate as taxis in Ukraine, while in reality, over 200,000 drivers work in the market. This means that over 90% of the market is in the shadows. This translates to budget losses, a lack of social protection for drivers, and minimal safety tools for passengers. Therefore, we propose to change the very model of market access

- Kuleba wrote.

According to him, the concept envisages a new status – an automotive self-employed carrier, which will allow drivers to "work legally without complex reporting and unnecessary bureaucracy."

"Entry to the market is proposed to be as simple as possible: one subsistence minimum for two years (approximately UAH 3,028), which is about UAH 130 per month. Instead of a license, a personal electronic certificate for the car will be introduced, which will be issued through the Ukrtransbezpeka system. There will be a QR code in the car's interior, which passengers can use to check the validity of the certificate, trip insurance, and basic information about the carrier," the Deputy Prime Minister wrote.

The draft law also regulates the role of digital carrier platforms, which "will act as tax agents, verify driver documents, and be responsible for admitting illegal carriers," Kuleba said.

"This is not about raising taxes or pressuring businesses. On the contrary, it's about creating a simple, digital, and economically viable model where working legally is cheaper and easier than staying in the shadows," he emphasized.

The Deputy Prime Minister announced that the relevant draft law is currently undergoing approval with state authorities. The next step, Kuleba said, is for the government to consider the draft law and submit it to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration by people's deputies.

The government has allocated an additional three billion UAH from the reserve fund for road repairs09.03.26, 19:08 • 4680 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine