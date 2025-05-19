More than 27,500 applications have been submitted to the Register of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation

More than 27,500 applications have been received by the International Register of Damages Caused by Russian Aggression - Ministry of Justice

As of May, more than 27,500 applications have been received by the International Register of Damages Caused by Russian Aggression against Ukraine (RD4U). At the same time, the opening of a new — tenth in a row — category of applications concerning damage or destruction of non-residential real estate was recently announced.

Launched in April 2024, the Register became the first element of the international compensation mechanism designed to provide compensation to victims of Russian aggression. Ukraine, together with international partners, is actively working to launch all components of the mechanism, including the commission for reviewing applications and the compensation fund.

See our infographic for how the international compensation mechanism works.