More than 18 thousand people are left without electricity in occupied Crimea

Due to severe weather conditions in the temporarily occupied Crimea, more than 18 thousand subscribers were left without electricity. This is reported by Krym.Realii with reference to the representative of the occupation administration Volodymyr Voronkin, UNN reports.

As of 16:00, the power supply was cut off in Simferopol, Kerch, Feodosia, as well as in the settlements of Saki, Leninsky and Simferopol districts - clarified Voronkin.

In total, 139 transformer substations are de-energized, and emergency crews are working to restore power supply.

It is noted that a storm warning has been issued in Crimea for the period from February 6 to February 9.

Winds up to 25 m/s, sleet, snow, blizzards, ice and heavy precipitation are expected.

In some regions of Ukraine, due to the consequences of the Russian attacks, emergency power outages have to be applied.