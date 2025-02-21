More than 18 billion in losses: ex-head of the Gas Transmission System Operator is suspected in the case of billions of dollars in losses to the state budget

According to the investigation, the person suspected of causing damage to the state budget went abroad on the basis of a fictitious business trip, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Police.

Although his last name is not specified, it follows from the case file that it is Serhiy Makohon.

The former head of GTS Operator, which caused more than UAH 18 billion in losses to the state budget.

According to law enforcement officers, under the leadership of the person involved in the investigation, the company GTS Operator of Ukraine received UAH 20 billion in net profit in 2021. During this period, the monopoly company transported natural gas to consumers in Ukraine and the European Union. 90% of this profit was to be paid to the state budget as dividends.

The suspect, being the head of the company, according to the investigation, made a decision not to direct the company's funds to the national budget.

As a result, the state suffered material damage worth more than UAH 18 billion.

In September 2022, the company's supervisory board dismissed the offender due to the unsatisfactory performance of the strategic enterprise. The defendant in the case entered false information in the order - allegedly about his business trip to Vienna and went abroad, the police service reports.

