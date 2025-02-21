More than 18 billion in losses: ex-head of the Gas Transmission System Operator is suspected in the case of billions of dollars in losses to the state budget

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM
The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

More than 18 billion in losses: ex-head of the Gas Transmission System Operator is suspected in the case of billions of dollars in losses to the state budget

More than 18 billion in losses: ex-head of the Gas Transmission System Operator is suspected in the case of billions of dollars in losses to the state budget

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18911 views

The former head of the GTS Operator is suspected of causing UAH 18 billion in damage to the state. The suspect left the country on a fictitious business trip after refusing to pay dividends to the state budget.

According to the investigation, the person suspected of causing damage to the state budget went abroad on the basis of a fictitious business trip, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Police.

Although his last name is not specified, it follows from the case file that it is Serhiy Makohon.

The former head of GTS Operator, which caused more than UAH 18 billion in losses to the state budget.

According to law enforcement officers, under the leadership of the person involved in the investigation, the company GTS Operator of Ukraine received UAH 20 billion in net profit in 2021. During this period, the monopoly company transported natural gas to consumers in Ukraine and the European Union. 90% of this profit was to be paid to the state budget as dividends.

The suspect, being the head of the company, according to the investigation, made a decision not to direct the company's funds to the national budget.

As a result, the state suffered material damage worth more than UAH 18 billion. 

In September 2022, the company's supervisory board dismissed the offender due to the unsatisfactory performance of the strategic enterprise. The defendant in the case entered false information in the order - allegedly about his business trip to Vienna and went abroad, the police service reports.

Recall

Dmytro Peregudov was served with a notice of suspicion of laundering UAH 387 million from Ukroboronprom state-owned enterprises. He used these funds to purchase luxury real estate in France, which has already been seized by a French court.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
viennaVienna
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

More than 18 billion in losses: ex-head of the Gas Transmission System Operator is suspected in the case of billions of dollars in losses to the state budget | УНН