More than 1,300 Ukrainians applied to Armed Forces recruitment centers in a week

Last week, 1,319 Ukrainians turned to the Armed Forces recruitment centers with questions about service. This is almost twice as many as in the previous week, when the number of applications was 717. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, according to UNN.

Details

“Such an increase in interest in recruitment demonstrates the high awareness and readiness of our citizens to defend the country. Each application is not just a number, but a real person who shows a real interest in serving in the army,” Melnyk said.

Since the start of the centers' work, 34,055 people have received counseling, and 7,550 of them have already become candidates for the Defense Forces.

Most applications to recruitment centers come from Dnipropetrovska, Kharkivska, Lvivska, Zaporizka oblasts and Kyivska oblast. Currently, there are more than 10,000 vacancies in the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, and Security Service of Ukraine. It is important to note that the recruitment centers do not hand out any contracts, and consultations are confidential.

Recall

Back in November 2024, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi ordered each brigade commander to create a full-time recruiting unit.