More than 10 children abducted by Russia will be returned to Ukraine

Today, more than 10 more children abducted by Russia will return to Ukraine. Officially, 1509 children illegally taken by Russia have been returned to Ukraine, reported Kateryna Rashevska, PhD in international law, expert at the Regional Center for Human Rights.

Today, another large group of children will return; I cannot name this number yet, but it is more than 10, so this statistic of 1509 children will increase. This is thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, non-governmental and public organizations, and the international coalition. We very much hope that the pace of children's return will only increase. - said Kateryna Rashevska.

According to her, so far only 20,000 children who are still in the enemy's territory have been identified.

Two teenage girls who had been under occupation for three years have returned to Ukraine. They were threatened and forced to attend Russian schools, but they preserved their Ukrainian identity.

US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal propose a bill to recognize Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism. This is due to the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children during the war, which threatens their Ukrainian identity.