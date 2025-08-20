$41.360.10
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10386 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 11918 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 22726 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM • 92413 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 37630 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 38189 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 37779 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 161232 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 138667 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 122151 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
More than 10 children abducted by Russia will be returned to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

Today, more than 10 children abducted by Russia will return to Ukraine. In total, 1509 children have already been returned, and 20,000 children located in enemy territory have been identified.

More than 10 children abducted by Russia will be returned to Ukraine

Today, more than 10 more children abducted by Russia will return to Ukraine. Officially, 1509 children illegally taken by Russia have been returned to Ukraine, reported Kateryna Rashevska, PhD in international law, expert at the Regional Center for Human Rights.

Today, another large group of children will return; I cannot name this number yet, but it is more than 10, so this statistic of 1509 children will increase. This is thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, non-governmental and public organizations, and the international coalition. We very much hope that the pace of children's return will only increase.

- said Kateryna Rashevska.

According to her, so far only 20,000 children who are still in the enemy's territory have been identified.

Addition

Two teenage girls who had been under occupation for three years have returned to Ukraine. They were threatened and forced to attend Russian schools, but they preserved their Ukrainian identity.

US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal propose a bill to recognize Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism. This is due to the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children during the war, which threatens their Ukrainian identity.

Pavlo Zinchenko

