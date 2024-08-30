Mongolia assures Kremlin it won't arrest Putin under ICC warrant - Bloomberg

Before his visit to Mongolia, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received guarantees that he would not be arrested under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. Bloomberg reports this with reference to sources, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Russian dictator's visit to Mongolia is scheduled for September 3, and this will be his first trip to an ICC member state since the arrest warrant was issued. It was issued in March last year in connection with the abduction of children from the occupied regions of Ukraine.

It is emphasized that Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute governing the court, is obliged to execute the warrant and arrest Putin if he appears on its territory.

The newspaper noted that officials from the presidential administration, the prime minister and the foreign ministry of Mongolia did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Putin's visit.

However, on Friday, the Mongolian Foreign Ministry held a meeting with representatives of numerous foreign embassies. They explained that Putin's visit was formally connected with the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the 1939 battle of Halkh Gol against Japanese troops.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked to comment on whether Mongolia had provided guarantees that it would not execute the ICC warrant, said that "we have no such problem.

Sergei Markov, a political consultant close to the Kremlin, also assured that there was no risk of Putin's arrest in Mongolia.

Before any foreign trips, the entire range of the negotiation format is agreed upon in advance, and the host country gives 100% guarantees that neither Putin nor any member of the delegation will be detained, - He said.

Recall

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

