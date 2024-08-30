Mongolia assures Kremlin it won't arrest Putin under ICC warrant - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123752 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127706 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209346 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159157 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156212 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144349 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204194 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112567 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192222 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105173 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 87719 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 61995 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103066 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 99150 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 47510 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209308 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204171 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192203 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218786 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206642 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 25331 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 41863 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152667 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151785 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155770 views
Actual
Mongolia assures Kremlin it won't arrest Putin under ICC warrant - Bloomberg

Mongolia assures Kremlin it won't arrest Putin under ICC warrant - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16063 views

Putin has received guarantees from Mongolia that he will not be arrested under an ICC warrant during his visit on September 3. This will be the first trip of the Russian dictator to an ICC member state after the arrest warrant was issued.

Before his visit to Mongolia, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received guarantees that he would not be arrested under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. Bloomberg reports this with reference to sources, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Russian dictator's visit to Mongolia is scheduled for September 3, and this will be his first trip to an ICC member state since the arrest warrant was issued. It was issued in March last year in connection with the abduction of children from the occupied regions of Ukraine.

It is emphasized that Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute governing the court, is obliged to execute the warrant and arrest Putin if he appears on its territory.

The newspaper noted that officials from the presidential administration, the prime minister and the foreign ministry of Mongolia did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Putin's visit.

However, on Friday, the Mongolian Foreign Ministry held a meeting with representatives of numerous foreign embassies. They explained that Putin's visit was formally connected with the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the 1939 battle of Halkh Gol against Japanese troops.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked to comment on whether Mongolia had provided guarantees that it would not execute the ICC warrant, said that "we have no such problem.

Sergei Markov, a political consultant close to the Kremlin, also assured that there was no risk of Putin's arrest in Mongolia.

Before any foreign trips, the entire range of the negotiation format is agreed upon in advance, and the host country gives 100% guarantees that neither Putin nor any member of the delegation will be detained,

- He said.

Recall

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin announced a visit to Mongolia. Ukraine urged the country to arrest him under an ICC warrant30.08.24, 16:27 • 19722 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising